Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,701 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

