Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,453 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prothena by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prothena by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $748,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Prothena Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

