Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 584 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 62.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

