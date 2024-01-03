Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 905 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $69,936,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

