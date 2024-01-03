Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
