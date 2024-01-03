Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

