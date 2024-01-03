PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Trading 1.6% Higher

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. 8,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 19,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$27.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

About PrairieSky Royalty

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.