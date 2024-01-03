Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,383,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

