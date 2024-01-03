Private Ocean LLC Has $77,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,724,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,841 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 963,341 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 466,801 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,140,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,600,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

