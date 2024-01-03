Private Ocean LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 182.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

TFI opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

