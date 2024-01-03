Private Ocean LLC Purchases 192 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after purchasing an additional 457,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

