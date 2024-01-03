Private Ocean LLC Sells 306 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

FNDX stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

