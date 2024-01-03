Private Ocean LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

