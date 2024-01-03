Private Ocean LLC Sells 561 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.85. The firm has a market cap of $428.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

