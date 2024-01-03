Private Ocean LLC Sells 762 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

FISV opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

