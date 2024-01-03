ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 2.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.21 and last traded at $60.97. 33,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 69,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

