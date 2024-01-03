ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.84

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.84 and traded as high as $20.92. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 1,859,700 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 258,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470,271 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 127,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,333.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth $721,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

