Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $32,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRU opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

