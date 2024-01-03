Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $917,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in O-I Glass by 247.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.