Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Decreased by Zacks Research

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $9.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.32. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $39.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $44.37 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share.

MTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,214.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,098.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,165.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

