Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nabors Industries Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($10.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.49. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $190.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 37.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 134.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

