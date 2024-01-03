Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Issued By Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $93.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,730.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $17,242,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,072,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,072,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,217.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,301 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.