Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Issued By Zacks Research

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

