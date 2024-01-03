Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Increased by Analyst

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.88. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.44 per share.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.