Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issued By Zacks Research

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for ImmunoGen in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMGN. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

