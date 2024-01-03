Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 149.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.1 %

DGX stock opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

