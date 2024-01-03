QV Investors Inc. Sells 490 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average is $174.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

