Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.83). 2,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.80).

Ramsdens Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of £72.30 million, a P/E ratio of 916.67 and a beta of 1.08.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

