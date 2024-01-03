Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,445 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Watsco were worth $155,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Watsco by 192.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $419.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.49 and a 52 week high of $433.19.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

