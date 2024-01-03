Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,649 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $148,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $455.95 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.78. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

