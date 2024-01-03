Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,609,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $285,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

