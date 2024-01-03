Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $154,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

