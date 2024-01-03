Raymond James & Associates Has $134.46 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,476 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $134,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

