Raymond James & Associates Has $968.71 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,409,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,629 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $968,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $287.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

