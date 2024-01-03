Raymond James & Associates Purchases 112,315 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,611,816 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $181,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 602,440 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BBY opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.