Raymond James & Associates Purchases 35,448 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 832,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $163,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.4 %

IQVIA stock opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.