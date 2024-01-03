Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,833 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $179,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $245.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

