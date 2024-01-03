Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,990 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $198,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.