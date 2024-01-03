Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $118.61 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $118,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $221.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $153.10 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

