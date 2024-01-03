Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.