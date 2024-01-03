RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 35,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 33,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
RESAAS Services Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The firm has a market cap of C$28.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
