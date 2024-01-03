ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,378 shares of company stock worth $2,123,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

