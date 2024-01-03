Reviewing United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United-Guardian and Safety Shot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $12.70 million 2.77 $2.57 million $0.55 13.93 Safety Shot $6.20 million 20.68 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -4.54

This table compares United-Guardian and Safety Shot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United-Guardian has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United-Guardian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

United-Guardian has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United-Guardian and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 22.85% 24.97% 21.64% Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of United-Guardian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Safety Shot on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries. Its medical lubricants comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC, which are water-based lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL MGL, a medical lubricant with a lower viscosity medical lubricant; LUBRAJEL LC, LUBRAJEL BA, and LUBRAJEL FA, which are formulations for oral care; and LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products. The company's pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial used in urology. Its industrial products include DESELEX, a sequestering and chelating agent used for manufacturing detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based industrial cleanser. The company also conducts research and product development of cosmetic ingredients. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

