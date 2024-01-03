Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 11,322 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 557,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

