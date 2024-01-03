Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 161,113 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 161,113 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $35,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average is $104.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.