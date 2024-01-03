Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 26,312 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,312 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Hubbell worth $41,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.63.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $325.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

