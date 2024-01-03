Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 26,415 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $43,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after acquiring an additional 474,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.28 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

