Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 914,046 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914,046 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.08% of Radian Group worth $42,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after acquiring an additional 367,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,562,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Articles

