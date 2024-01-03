Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 112.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,048 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $38,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $171.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.83.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

