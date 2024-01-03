Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 11,754 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $33,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $147.28 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.